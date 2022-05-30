Over 2 years after Cabinet nod, Govt notifies posts under IRMS

Over two years after the Cabinet greenlit the restructuring of Indian Railways, the government formalized the creation of the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) by throwing open top level posts to eligible senior officials, terming it a move to “remove departmentalism”.

A gazette notification in this regard was published on Friday.

“The secretary-level posts, that of the Chairman Railway Board, the four Board members and two Director Generals will now be called Indian Railway Management Service (Level 17) posts. Similarly, the 29 General Manager posts, of zonal railways, production units and other allied organisations, along with the posts of Additional Member (Planning) and Secretary, Railway Board will be called IRMS (Level 16) posts. All officers belonging to the eight organized Group A services of Railways (Traffic, Mechanical, Electrical, Accounts etc) who are in Level 15 (Higher Administrative Grade) or above will be eligible to be posted, provided they pass a selection process,” according to the notification.

The notification said that is done to “remove departmentalism”. As reported earlier, this also does away with the need to merge all officers from different services into a common seniority list, which was proving to be a bone of contention for serving railway officers.

The decision to set up an IRMS was taken by the Cabinet in December 2019.

Those applying for empanelment will have to indicate the top three posts they are applying for. Earlier, pool of officers to be selected for posts of Members and Chairman was restricted to those serving as General Managers or equivalent or empaneled as General Managers—a Higher Administrative Grade-Plus rank. The new system makes the pool significantly larger by making the HAG-level officers eligible for the top posts.

While the ultimate posting will be done by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by the Prime Minister, the selection process for empanelment before that will have officers going through a process of self-assessment, multi-source assessment (peers, seniors etc), along with the annual confidential reports of the officers.

The Departmental Promotion Committee that will make an overall assessment of the officers for empanelment will consist of Secretary DOP&T, Chairman & CEO Railway Board, and one non-railway officer (like Secretary DPIIT, or Secretary MORTH, or CEO NITI Aayog, etc.) to be nominated by Minister of Railways.

The committee will be aided by an Expert Panel comprising retired Chairman Railway Board, Board Members, GMs, Additional Members and Principal Departmental Heads and retired Secretaries to Government of India.

If an officer does not agree with the decision of empanelment, he or she can seek a review which will be done by another expert panel consisting of experts different from the ones on the Expert Panel, the notification said. However, he or she can seek review only once in case of Level 17 and twice in case of Level 16 empanelment.

Being on the panel does not guarantee posting, which will be done by the ACC. However, the panel will not expire and posting will happen as an when vacancies emerge, the notification states.