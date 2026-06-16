Over 2 months after contentious killing of Kashmiri man in ‘encounter’, his body is exhumed

Police sources confirmed that the body was exhumed and handed over to the family for burial last week.

In April, the body of 30-year-old Rashid Ahmad Mughal was found in the forests of Arhama village in Ganderbal. While the Army had said Mughal (30) was killed in an “encounter”, the family had claimed he was innocent and killed in a “fake gunfight”.

On Monday, Mughal’s family said that his body was exhumed last week and handed over to them. “We buried him at night about five days back. Some of his family members were with us along with the police,” his uncle Ghulam Rasool Mughal told The Indian Express.

Police sources confirmed that the body was exhumed and handed over to the family for burial last week. Mughal was buried late at night at their ancestral graveyard in Chunt Walivar village of Lar in Ganderbal.