Over 2 crore teens jabbed with first dose

With the number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered to children in the 15-18 age-group crossing the two-crore mark on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged everyone to “maintain momentum” and follow appropriate protocol.

“Excellent! Well done my young friends. Let us continue this momentum. Urging everyone to follow all Covid-19 related protocols and get vaccinated, if you haven’t already,” Modi tweeted.

More than two crore children between the ages of 15 and 18 have received their first dose of the Covid vaccine since January 3, when the vaccination drive for this age group was rolled out, a Health Ministry statement said.

In a tweet, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya also “praised” the “enthusiasm” among adolescents for vaccination and congratulated them.

India reported 1,41,986 new Covid cases on Saturday and the active caseload reached 4,72,169, the statement added.

PM Modi had said the decision to vaccinate teenagers will “further strengthen our fight against the pandemic” and reduce stress among parents who were worried about children returning to school.