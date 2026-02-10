Over 2.4 lakh more names dropped as Assam releases final voter list after Special Revision

The final voter list after the Special Revision (SR) of electoral rolls in Assam was published on Tuesday with a net decrease of 2.43 lakh voters from the draft released in December.

The draft list of voters was published on December 27, and comprised a total of 2,52,01,624 voters. This was prepared after house-to-house visits by booth-level officers (BLOs) to verify the voters. The BLOs had identified over 4.78 lakh names for deletion because of deaths of electors; 5.23 lakh voters identified to have shifted from their registered locations; 53,619 identified as duplicate entries for corrections. These had been identified and flagged by the BLOs, but the changes were to be made only after the due process of the claims and objections process.

The publication of the draft list was followed by a period of claims and objections, which had turned into a contested exercise. Necessary corrections, deletions and objections to the draft were supposed to be made in this period; during which new voters can apply for their inclusion, and people can object to the inclusion of any individual in the electoral roll on the grounds that they are dead or no longer live in the area of the polling station concerned.

Following the conclusion of this claims and objections process, the final list was released on Tuesday. According to the state Chief Electoral Officer’s office, the total number of voters in the final list has decreased to 2,49,58,139, which represents a 0.97% decrease compared to the draft voter list.

Last November, it was announced that unlike other states headed for elections in 2026, Assam, where the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise has not yet been taken to its logical conclusion, would go through a Special Revision process, which CEO officials have described as a “modified version” of the Summary Revision of electoral rolls that happens annually in each state, with the key added component house-to-house visits by BLOs.

The process became contentious when voters across constituencies began receiving notices summoning them for hearings based on “objections” or complaints against the inclusion of their names in the electoral roll, either on the ground that they are dead or “absent”, or have “permanently shifted” from their polling booth. In several cases, individuals filed such objections against dozens of existing voters. The scale of objections filed and the number of people who had to line up for hearings at the hearing centres even caused hearings to come to a halt in three constituencies in Nagaon until the district administration could expand the infrastructure at those centres.

According to the CEO’s office, there will be a period for appeal following the release of the final list. Decisions taken by the election registration officers can be appealed against to the respective District Magistrates within 15 days, and there is a window for a second appeal to 30 days.