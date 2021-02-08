Over 2/3rd of Himachal’s health workers inoculated in first phase Covid vaccine drive

"Himachal Pradesh had earlier received around 90,000 doses of Covishield and may receive another 1.87 lakh doses this week, Jindal said. (Representational)

More than two-third health workers in Himachal Pradesh have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The second phase of vaccination is set to begin on Wednesday, said National Health Mission state-level director Dr Nipun Jindal Monday.

He said that the average number of beneficiaries vaccinated in the state per session is 58, and the percentage of vaccine wastage so far has been 2.5 per cent, which is lower than the admissible figure of 10 per cent. A total of around 55,000 people have been vaccinated so far.

“District-level officials have been asked to complete the first dose of vaccination for healthcare workers by Tuesday. For those who could not get vaccinated due to any reason, a mop-up round has been scheduled on Friday,” he said.

Jindal said that around 48,000 frontline workers from the state police, central armed police forces, urban development, revenue and panchayati raj departments have been identified to be vaccinated in the second phase. The state had earlier received around 90,000 doses of Covishield and may receive another 1.87 lakh doses this week, he said.