Over 2.37 lakh electors to vote from home: Election Commission

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Over 2.37 lakh electors, either aged above 85 years or persons with disabilities (PwD), have been approved to vote from home in advance of April 9 polls in Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, the Election Commission said on Monday.
As per the Representation of People Act, 1951, electors aged above 85 and PwD electors can avail of the facility of home voting, where polling officials go to their homes to have a postal ballot filled by them. As of Monday, EC said 1.67 lakh electors above 85, or 53% of the total number of such electors, had opted for home voting. About 15% of total PwD electors or 70,499 had chosen home voting, EC said.
The process has already started in Kerala, Assam and Puducherry and will be completed by April 5, the EC said. “Remaining 85+ and PwD electors who haven’t opted for optional home voting will be provided with all necessary facilities at the polling stations,” the EC said.
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