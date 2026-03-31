Over 2.37 lakh electors to vote from home: Election Commission

The process has already started in Kerala, Assam and Puduche­rry and will be completed by April 5, the EC said.

Over 2.37 lakh electors, either aged above 85 years or persons with disabilities (PwD), have been approved to vote from home in advance of April 9 polls in Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, the Election Commission said on Monday.

As per the Representation of People Act, 1951, electors aged above 85 and PwD electors can avail of the facility of home voting, where polling officials go to their homes to have a postal ballot filled by them. As of Monday, EC said 1.67 lakh electors above 85, or 53% of the total number of such electors, had opted for home voting. About 15% of total PwD electors or 70,499 had chosen home voting, EC said.