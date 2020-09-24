Over 18,000 Remdesivir injections provided in 22 districts by Gujarat FDCA

Of the 18,334 total injections distributed as on Wednesday, 347 injections were added to government institutions' stock, as per a press release (File)

The Food and Drug Control Administration (FDCA) on Wednesday restocked the drug market with over 18,300 broad-spectrum anti-viral drug, Remdesivir, which is being repurposed for Covid-19 treatment, after complaints from private practitioners and private hospitals.

Majority of the new stock was distributed to Ahmedabad (5,467), followed by Vadodara (3,040), Surat (2,244) and Rajkot (1,368) — the districts that report the maximum number of Covid-19 cases per day.

According to the FDCA Gujarat, another 11,000 injections, available in the generic drug manufacturing company depots, shall be made available to districts. Of the 18,334 total injections distributed as on Wednesday, 347 injections were added to government institutions’ stock, as per a press release.

