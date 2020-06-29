Over 17k workers in Surat diamond hub screened, Gujarat Covid tally 31,444

So far, over 400 diamond polishers in Katargam zone have tested positive. (Representational) So far, over 400 diamond polishers in Katargam zone have tested positive. (Representational)

The Gujarat government has activated 21 health teams in Surat, which is emerging as a new hotspot for Covid-19, and screened 17,105 diamond workers across 146 units in the diamond hub of Katargam, district reported 182 new cases, including 174 in Surat Municipal Corporation limits, taking the total number to 4,424.

As many as 624 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported from the state on Sunday, with Ahmedabad accounting for the highest share — 211. The state now has 31,444 positive cases.

Surat Municipal Commissi-oner BN Pani told The Indian Express that 28 diamond units were sealed and over 400 diamond polishers have tested positive for Covid-19. The state health bulletin said that the health teams also gave prophylactics to the diamond workers and would cover workers across all the units.

After the diamond units powered by local migrants reopened during Unlock-1, Surat seems set to take over Ahmedabad as the new hotspot, with an average of over 100 cases every day for a week, mostly account-ed for by the diamond wor-kers who are back at work. The city has to battle betw-een reviving its economy and safeguarding its health, while the authorities warn that once the textile units are fully operational, there will be no stopping the spread of the infection.

“With rise in number of cases among the diamond polishers in Katargam area, we have started giving Ukala (kada) and homeopathic medicine to diamond polishers and their families. So far, over 400 diamond polishers in Katargam zone have tested positive. We have sealed 28 diamond factories in Katargam area. We are putting in all possible efforts,” said Pani.

A committee of Surat Diamond Association members and staff of SMC survey team will visit to every factory in Katargam zone and check if Covid-19 protocols are followed. A factory will be sealed if more than three positive patients are found in the unit. It will then be disinfected and kept under quarantine for 10 days.

Of the total 19 deaths reported from the state, two were from Surat district and one from Surat city. Remaining 13 were reported from Ahmedabad city, while one each from Gandhinagar, Aravalli and Bharuch, taking the toll to 1,813.

Valsad also reported a spike in Covid-19 cases on Sunday with 36 new cases, taking the district tally to 129. Ahmedabad reported 211 new cases of which 198 were from the city areas, taking the total number of cases to 20,480 and death toll to 1,423.

In West Ahmedabad, 7 new areas were declared containment zones with a total population of 4,430, in addition to the 37 existing micro containment zones. The new containment areas are Gajaraj Society in Chandlodiya and Maruti complex in Bodakdev, Juno Rohitvas in Sarkhej, Krupa flat in Vasna, Thakor Vas in Sabarmati, Karnavati flats in Naranpura and Tejender Nagar in Chandkheda.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd