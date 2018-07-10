Over 150 dengue cases in Himachal Pradesh, NCDC team camps in infested districts

Two teams of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) from Delhi and Puducherry respectively also visited the state regarding the spread of dengue. Two teams of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) from Delhi and Puducherry respectively also visited the state regarding the spread of dengue.

A National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) team has been camping in Himachal Pradesh since Sunday after over 150 dengue cases were reported in Bilaspur and Solan districts of the hilly state, an official said.

Joint Director, Directorate of Health Services, Dr. Ashok Kumar Gupta told PTI that the four-member NCDC team led by Dr. Jyoti from Delhi has been in Himachal Pradesh for the last three days to find out reasons of breeding of aedes mosquitoes, responsible for dengue, in the hilly state as usually such mosquitoes grow in low-lying areas or the plains.

The NDMC comes under the Indian Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Earlier, two teams of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) from Delhi and Puducherry respectively also visited the state regarding the spread of dengue, he added.

As many as 126 cases of dengue have been reported from Bilaspur while 52 in Parwanoo in Solan, Gupta said.

All efforts are on to check the spread of the disease, he said, adding that public awareness programmes were also being conducted to educate people on preventive measures to be taken.

