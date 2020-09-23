Over 13k complaints of child porn, rape, gangrape in 6 months: Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani. (File)

A total of 13,244 complaints regarding content related to child pornography, rape and gangrape were lodged by the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal between March 1 and September 18, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani told Parliament on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, the minister said the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights received 420 complaints of child sexual abuse from March 1 to August 31 through online portals, helplines and other medium. The Childline India Foundation received 3,941 calls regarding child sexual abuse cases from March 1 until September 15, she stated.

She said National Commission for Women received 4,350 complaints of domestic violence between March 1 and September 20, while number of complaints of crime against women was 13,410 in the same period.

In response to another question, the minister said the Centre has spent Rs 393 crore since 2014 for advertising the “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” scheme, which aims to improve child sex ratio.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.