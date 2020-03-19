Over 13,700 deaths due to TB, cancer and AIDS: Gujarat govt tells Assembly

Between 2018 and 2019, the highest number of deaths due to TB took place in Panchmahal district where 705 persons succumbed to the disease. (Representational Image) Between 2018 and 2019, the highest number of deaths due to TB took place in Panchmahal district where 705 persons succumbed to the disease. (Representational Image)

In the last two years, Gujarat recorded 9,900 deaths due to tuberculosis (TB), 2,200 deaths due to cancer and an additional 1,600 deaths due to HIV/AIDS, the Gujarat Assembly was informed on Thursday.

Between 2018 and 2019, the highest number of deaths due to TB took place in Panchmahal district where 705 persons succumbed to the disease, the state government stated during the Question Hour in written replies given to various queries about the prevalence of the three diseases in different districts. However, during the same period, there were 42 deaths due to AIDS and zero cancer deaths in the predominately tribal district.

Data from the Health department showed that there were over 5,000 deaths due to TB in 2018 and an additional 4,900 deaths in 2019. Other districts like Kheda and Mehsana, too, had a high number of casualties due to TB with both districts clocking over 600 deaths during the two-year period.

The highest number of deaths due to HIV/AIDS and cancer were clocked in Ahmedabad district. While 196 persons died due to AIDS during this two-year period, the urban district also saw 1,062 deaths due to cancer. The deaths due to cancer in Ahmedabad district rose to 540 in 2019 from 522 in 2018. Apart from Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar (137 deaths) and Bhavnagar (126) topped the list of districts with the maximum casualties due to cancer.

The districts of Surat (185 deaths), Vadodara (109 deaths) and Rajkot (88) also registered high number of deaths due to HIV/AIDS. During this two-year period, the districts of Narmada, Anand, Bharuch, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Tapi, Dang, Dahod and Chotta Udepur saw zero deaths due to cancer. Similarly, Dang recorded the lowest casualty due to HIV/AIDS with one death. In these responses, the government also listed a number of steps it has taken to keep a tab on these diseases.

