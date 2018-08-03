Over 120 private members’ bills introduced in Lok Sabha

Parliament house in New Delhi. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia) Parliament house in New Delhi. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia)

More than 120 private members’ bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday including one to abolish death penalty in the country.

The Death Penalty (Abolition) Bill, 2017 was introduced by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

Tharoor, a former Union Minister, also introduced a bill to further amend Section 354D of the Indian Penal Code which deals with stalking.

Another Congress member Ninong Ering introduced Menstruation Benefits Bill 2017 to provide certain facilities to female employees during menstruation at workplace and for connected matters.

A similar bill for menstrual hygiene management, awareness and sanitary napkin distribution was introduced by the NCP MP Supriya Sule.

BJP’s Sushil Kumar Singh introduced a bill to set up a National Population Planning Authority and similar authorities at the district level across the country.

Both Poonam Mahajan (BJP) and BJD member Kalikesh Singh Deo introduced separate bills to amend the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, which deals with sexual exploitation of minors.

