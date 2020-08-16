Over 1,000 schools, colleges in border and coastal areas identified for expansion of NCC: Ministry of Defence

New Delhi: NCC cadets take part in a rehearsal for the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in New Delhi, Friday, Aug 7, 2020. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI07-08-2020_000058B)

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech, said one lakh cadets, one third of them girls, will be trained as part of the expansion initiative of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in coastal and border districts, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said more than 1,000 schools and colleges in these areas have been identified where NCC will be introduced.

A press statement from the MoD issued on Sunday said, “Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal of the NCC for a major expansion scheme to meet the aspirations of youth in all border and coastal districts. A total of one lakh cadets from 173 border and coastal districts will be inducted in the NCC. One-third of the cadets will be girl cadets. More than 1,000 schools and colleges have been identified in border and coastal districts where NCC will be introduced. As part of the expansion plan, a total of 83 NCC units – Army 53, Navy 20 and Air Force 10 – will be upgraded to impart NCC training to cadets in border and coastal areas.”

The release added, “This will not only provide exposure to the youth of border and coastal areas to military training and disciplined way of life but also motivate them to join the Armed Forces. The NCC expansion plan will be implemented in partnership with the states.”

In his Independence Day speech, Modi said, “In border areas, the Army will train the cadets. In coastal areas, the Navy will train cadets. Where there are airbases, the Air Force will undertake training activities. Border and coastal areas will get trained manpower to fight disasters. The youth will acquire required skills for careers in the Armed Forces.”

Expansion of NCC in border and coastal area has been on the cards for some time.

In the first week of May this year, Singh had said that the MoD was determined to go ahead with expansion in coastal and border areas. In the meeting of the chiefs of the 17 NCC directorates across India on May 5, Singh had also stressed on the “modernisation of NCC with a view to make it more relevant to the new and changed times”, as well as to “make the NCC activities compatible with the semester system of colleges and universities”.

