Over 1,000 patrolling parties working to prevent further damage to mobile infra: Punjab tells HC

The Punjab government on Tuesday informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that it has deployed 1,019 patrolling parties in 27 districts and has appointed 22 Nodal Officers to ensure that no further damage is caused to infrastructure of Reliance Jio.

The court was listening to a plea filed by Reliance seeking directions to the Punjab government to take action against the miscreants damaging its network infrastructure and its affiliated centres and stores in the state.

The firm, which has moved to the High Court Tuesday through counsel, Senior Advocate Ashok Aggarwal and Advocate Aashish Chopra, had submitted that the purpose of enacting the Punjab Prevention of Damage to Public and Private Property Act, 2014 was to prevent damage to public and private property. However, no mechanism is provided in the said Act for preventing the damage, it said.

In response, Advocate General, Punjab, Atul Nanda submitted that the petitioner itself admits that the action has been taken to protect its assets. The state has deployed 1,019 patrolling parties in 27 districts and has appointed 22 Nodal Officers to ensure that no further damage is caused. Thus, the state is carrying out the duty enjoined upon it by the various statutes.

“In addition, it is submitted that the impact of the agitation on 1,300 affected towers has been removed and they are now functioning. It is suggested that the task of the state agencies would become easier, if, the petitioner was to share information regarding the alleged vested interest involved,” asserted AG Punjab.

The bench of Justice Sudhir Mittal, after hearing the contentions, issued notice of motion in the matter to Punjab and Union, for February 2, 2021.