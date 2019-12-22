Over 1,000 intellectuals, academics, scholars back new citizenship law

They say that the new law fulfills the long-standing demand of providing refuge and citizenship to persecuted religious minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. (Representational image/AP photo) They say that the new law fulfills the long-standing demand of providing refuge and citizenship to persecuted religious minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. (Representational image/AP photo)

More than 1,000 academics, intellectuals and scholars on Saturday came out in support of the new citizenship law, saying that it “fulfills the long-standing demand of providing refuge and citizenship to persecuted religious minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan”.

The list includes Anand Ranganathan of JNU, Prof Prakash Singh of Delhi University, senior journalist Kanchan Gupta, Abhijit Iyer-Mitra, Senior Fellow, Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies, Advocate J Sai Deepak, Guru Prakash of the Department of Law, Patna University, Professor Ainul Hasan, Dean of School of Language, Literature and Cultural Studies, Meenakshi Jain, Senior Fellow, ICSSR, Debasish Bhattacarya, Visva Bharti, Shantiniketan, Jiten Jain, Honorary Professor at Amity University, Professor AP Pandey, Vice-chancellor, Manipur University, Geeta Bhatt, Bhaskaracharya College, Delhi University, Professor Chandan Chaube, Delhi University, Professor Ajay Dubey and Pranav Kumar of JNU, Suvrajyoti Gupta, Assistant Professor, OP Jindal Global University, Advocate Shubhendu Anand who is a Chevening Scholar, and Anil Kumar, Sri Ram College of Commerce.

In a statement issued in their “personal capacity”, the 1,100 signatories said that “ever since the failure of the Liaquat-Nehru pact of 1950, various leaders and political parties like the Congress, CPI (M) etc cutting across the ideological spectrum have demanded the grant of refuge and citizenship to religious minorities from Pakistan and Bangladesh who mostly belong to the Dalit castes”.

