Over 1,000 COVID-19 cases in last two days in Maharashtra

In the last two days, Maharashtra has reported 1,018 new cases. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar) In the last two days, Maharashtra has reported 1,018 new cases. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar)

With 466 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday, the tally reached 4,666 across the state. Mumbai accounted for 308 of these new cases, taking its total count to 3,032. Nine deaths were reported in the state, with the overall toll reaching 232.

Of the new cases in Mumbai, 53 were mediapersons, who had been recently tested by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The 53, all asymptomatic, have been moved to a hotel in Goregaon, where they are being kept under isolation. The BMC had last week tested 167 media professionals who had been reporting from the field.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, too, went gone into self-quarantine as he had come in contact with some of the journalists who have tested positive. “I was present during the check-up of the journalists. My driver’s and my reports are negative but some journalists whom I met in the last five days (since the tests were conducted) have tested positive, so I have decided to isolate myself,” said Pednekar.

Thirteen staffers in ENT hospital and two staffers in Sewri TB Hospital tested positive. More than 200 health workers have now tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai.

Pune on Monday recorded 87 new cases, taking the total count to 756.

In the last two days, Maharashtra has reported 1,018 new cases. Two days prior to this, only 446 new cases were reported. State public health officials said the increase in the numbers released Sunday and Monday can be attributed to the inclusion of results of tests conducted by private laboratories, which were waiting to be verified by the government. This process is slow, and the tests from the private labs over days get bunched up, an official said.

BMC officials said of the 308 new cases detected Monday, 137 tested positive in private labs between April 14 and 17. “Those have been verified now and added to the list of cases,” said an official.

An analysis of 2,336 cases shows at least 81 per cent (1,890) have no symptoms at all and only two per cent (53) are critical.

While seven deaths were reported in Mumbai on Monday, two died in Malegaon. A 25-year-old man died in Kasturba hospital in Mumbai Sunday within three days of being hospitalised. A doctor said while the man had no other illness, his liver functioning was poor. “We need to audit these deaths to understand why people with no comorbidity are dying in some cases. Alcohol could be one factor,” said Dr Hemant Deshmukh, dean in KEM hospital.

In all the six other deaths reported in Mumbai, the deceased either suffered from hypertension or diabetes or both. In one case, a 73-year-old man died within hours of hospitalisation in Kasturba hospital Sunday. Deshmukh said while patients have been dying within few hours of admission in last two weeks, the number of such cases have dipped. BMC has declared that Kasturba hospital will soon start treating the infected with plasma extracted from recovered patients. The BMC is awaiting approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research to start plasma therapy for patients. Plasma from recovered patients is being collected at Nair hospital.

Across the state, 572 patients have recovered and been discharged so far. Plasma will be collected from those who provide consent. BMC will also kickstart rapid testing for its health workers from Tuesday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd