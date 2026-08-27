Over 100 Indians among hundreds missing in Nepal flash flood fury

A videograb of the devastating flash floods in Nepal on Wednesday; at least five districts have been affected. (PTI)

Over 150 people were killed while at least 484, including 105 Indians and 37 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), were reported missing after massive flash floods in Nepal’s districts bordering Tibet on Wednesday.

According to official figures, 391 foreign nationals and

93 from Nepal had been reported missing until 7 pm (local time). These included at least 60 working in hydel projects in the area.

Sources said most of the Indians reported missing were headed to Kailash Mansarovar.

Story continues below this ad

Also Read | Chilling CCTV videos show buildings, bridges swept away in seconds

The remaining tourists are from the United States, Malaysia, United Kingdom, South Africa, Australia and the Netherlands.

Among the dead were 44 from Nepal’s Army, 28 from the police and 13 from the Armed Police Force. The authorities fear higher casualties and widespread destruction.