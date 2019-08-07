J&K Governor directs officers to take stock of situation amid stray cases of stone pelting

A day after the Parliament adopted a resolution revoking the special status of J&K and passed a bill bifurcating the state into two union territories, J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik directed Deputy Commissioners of respective districts to take stock of requirements of the people, PTI reported.

In a meeting at the Raj Bhavan, the governor was informed that emergency services in hospitals were functioning normally, people were seen in markets buying daily provisions and electricity and water supply was also satisfactory.

A Raj Bhawan spokesperson also said if tourists and other people in Kashmir feel any kind of distress, they should contact the nearest police station or go to the magistrate of the area.

Meanwhile, hours after the J&K Reorganisation Bill was passed, over 100 people were arrested, including political leaders and activists, as they were considered a threat to peace and tranquillity in Kashmir, PTI reported. The valley also witnessed stray incidents of stone-pelting.

However, the situation in all the three regions of Jammu and Kashmir was “comfortable”, PTI quoted officials as saying on Wednesday.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar on Tuesday night and discussed the security situation prevailing in the state as well as outside in the aftermath of the developments in Parliament relating to Jammu and Kashmir.

They stressed the need to ensure the safety of the public and emphasised on constant alertness, preparedness and synergy among various departments in order to deal with any unforeseen situation, PTI reported. The governor also reviewed the security situation in the state with the Army top brass and officials of the civilian administration on Monday night.

After the government’s move, Poonch district witnessed protests and stone-pelting resulting in minor injuries to a police officer, PTI quoted officials as saying, while Kargil town observed a shutdown in protest against modifying Article 370.

However, after an intense period —from the time the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill was introduced to the time Parliament passed it— some shops had opened in Srinagar, PTI reported. The movement of people on the roads picked up despite restrictions, PTI quoted a senior official of the state administration as saying. The official also said that the authorities were extending assistance to people who had a marriage in the family, PTI reported.

A Kulgam resident, Ratan Lal Zutshi, said the highway was normal as he drove from Srinagar to Jammu, PTI reported. However, private taxi drivers were reportedly fleecing people by charging exorbitant prices to drop them at Jammu, PTI quoted Zutshi as saying.

Few restrictions, including communication shutdown, continue to be in place. All educational institutions remained closed across the state, PTI reported.