Over 10 lakh tablets seized in Bathinda

Bathinda Police on Wednesday night seized 10.67 lakh tablets from Maur resident Sunil Kumar, who is out on bail in a case lodged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Advertising

Sunil was running a chemist shop in Maur Mandi, which was in name of one Narayan Das. The shop’s licence however had expired in 2018, said IG (Bathinda range) M M Farooqi.

He added that Sunil had been sentenced to 10 years’ in prison in May 2011 in the NDPS case and was out on bail. Moreover, there were seven other cases pending against him.

On Wednesday night, police seized the stock which was being brought from Ludhiana. Police said Sunil was arrested Thursday. He will be produced in court Friday and police remand will be sought so as to get information about suppliers.