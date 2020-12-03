Outsiders played a bigger role than Bengalis in developing Bengal: Dilip Ghosh

Dilip Ghosh at a party event in Kolkata. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday claimed that “outsiders” had played a bigger role than Bengalis in developing Bengal. He was reacting to the TMC’s dig at the party for deputing central leaders to help with its preparations for Assembly polls.

“Since the pre-Independence era, people who have come from other states have played a crucial role in Bengal’s development. Most of those who worked at jute mills and factories here were from other states. So, those from outside played a bigger role than Bengalis in developing the state,” Ghosh said at a programme here.

Taking a dig at the TMC, he added, “Shah Rukh Khan and Prashant Kishor have become insiders for them.” Khan is an ambassador of the state, while Kishor is the TMC’s poll strategist.

