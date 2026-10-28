‘Outsider’ Zeeshan Siddique is new Mumbai NCP chief, tasked with expanding footprint

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday announced the appointment of MLC Zeeshan Siddique as the party’s Mumbai President and tasked him with expanding the party’s footprint in the city. Solapur district president Umesh Patil has also been appointed the national chief spokesperson.

The party has only one elected legislator in Mumbai- Sana Malik – and has no presence in the civic body.

Earlier, minister Chhagan Bhujbal’s nephew, Sameer, was responsible for NCP’s Mumbai unit – a responsibility he gave up to contest the Assembly election.

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The appointment is likely to ruffle feathers within the party organisation as Zeeshan is still seen as an outsider and close only to Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar.