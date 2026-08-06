‘Outrageous’: PDP leader Waheed Para on Giriraj’s calling Mehbooba Mufti ‘terrorist’

Peoples Democratic Party leader Waheed Para on Wednesday hit out at Union Minister Giriraj Singh for his statement in which he described Jammu and Kashmir’s former CM Mehbooba Mufti as “terrorist”, saying the remarks were “outrageous” and “irresponsible”.

“Giriraj Singh’s remarks calling PDP president Mehbooba Mufti a ‘terrorist’ are outrageous, irresponsible, and beneath the dignity of a Union Minister. Such language against a former chief minister of J&K and a senior Muslim woman leader reflects nothing but prejudice and political intolerance,” Para said in a post on X.

Mufti courted controversy on Tuesday after she was seen holding the national flag upside down in Srinagar during a protest against the abrogation of Article 370.