Outgoing UK envoy hopes Centre will address concerns over citizenship law

Amid protests against the new citizenship law, outgoing British High Commissioner to India Dominic Asquith said it hopes that the Indian government will address concerns of the people over the Act as its manifesto commitment is “with all, development for all and trust of all”.

He also said the British side is “very interested” in a visit to Kashmir and has a standing request for it and said they have not received any request from the Indian side to visit the Valley following the abrogation of Article 370 provisions. At an interaction with journalists here, the British envoy expressed “regret” over violent protests on the premises of the Indian mission in London last year.

Asked about the protests against CAA, Asquith said, “We have noted what the government and Mr. Modi say about ‘with all, development for all, and trust of all’ (a reference to sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishvas) and I believe that is the manifesto commitment of this government.”

“There is protest in every single democracy…I refer back to the ‘with all, development for all, and trust of all’ as the objective set by this government and I am sure that in that ‘trust of all’ (is) the trust that it will be addressing the concerns that have been expressed about the CAA. But that is for the Indian government to deal with,” Asquith said.

On anti-CAA resolutions in the European Parliament, he said parliaments as key democratic institutions have the habit to debate a variety of subjects.

On the eve of Britain’s historic departure from the European Union, Asquith stressed that the UK will remain the most important European partner of India. There will be an expansion of diplomatic and trade activity, he said.

