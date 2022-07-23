Rise above partisan politics: Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind’s message for parties

Thanking the citizens for giving him an opportunity to serve in the country’s top constitutional post, outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said the Parliament “is a temple of democracy”.

In his farewell address to parliamentarians at Parliament’s Central Hall, Kovind asked the political parties to rise above partisan politics in national interest and decide what is necessary for the welfare of people.

He further emphasised the value of peace and harmony, saying people have a right to oppose and create pressure to pursue their goals, but their methods must be Gandhian.

His comments assume significance at a time when parliamentary proceedings have been frequently disrupted due to the Opposition’s protests over a number of issues.

Congratulating Droupadi Murmu for being elected as the next President, Kovind asserted that India will benefit from her guidance.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the council of ministers, outgoing Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for their support.

Mentioning that he always considered himself as a part of the larger family, which included the members of parliament, Kovind said: “They may have differences at times like any family has, but they should work together for the larger interests of the country.”

President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take oath as the 15th President of India on Monday.

