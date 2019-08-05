‘Outflow of established leaders made way for new leadership’: Balasaheb Thorat, Congress

Both Congress and NCP are falling apart after the Lok Sabha defeat, with several heavyweights defecting and some more likely to join them in the coming days. How is the party coping?

A majority of those who have exited belong to established political families. They control several institutions. They have moved out owing to their own selfish reasons. They cannot stay without power for long. But if you ask me, their going out won’t affect the Congress a lot. The party draws its strength from the common man, who believes in the country’s secular fabric. The common man isn’t going anywhere. He is still with the party. Also, the leaders who have defected now had held power positions within the party for years. Their defection has created space for new leadership to emerge. Young workers, who want to make a career in politics, can now occupy these positions and drive a positive transformation. This is not the first time when the party has faced such a situation. It had happened in 1986 and in 1999. Both times, the Congress had come up on top.

Has the party failed to promote new leadership in the last five years?

It is a fact that we haven’t proven as effective as an Opposition in the legislature. Even at the party level, while we have brought out morchas and sangharsh yatras (against the government), we must do much more to strengthen the party’s organisational network.

The chief minister has said that the Opposition must self-introspect on why so many leaders are defecting.

This is a set answer. It has no meaning. They have adopted the principle of Sama (ask), Dama (money), Dand (punish), or Bhed (blackmail). Democracy approves of Sama but not the remaining three.