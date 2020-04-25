Outbreak in seven states growing faster than national rate: IIT model

ITBP personnel wearing special dress patrol in old Delhi on Wednesday. ITBP personnel wearing special dress patrol in old Delhi on Wednesday.

Just as India completes a month of lockdown, the latest modeling by IIT Delhi researchers has found that the COVID-19 outbreak in seven states, which account for two-thirds of the total cases in the country, is growing faster than the national rate

From slowest to fastest, they are Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Gujarat.

The April 23 data comes from PRACRITI, a new dashboard prepared by IIT Delhi. Led by Prof N M Anoop Krishnan, in collaboration with Prof Hariprasad Kodamana, a team of volunteers from IIT Delhi, comprising Hargun Singh, Ravinder, Devansh Agrawal, Amreen Jan, Suresh and Sourabh Singh, have developed this dashboard.

The portal displays transmission rate for 19 states, as well as 100 districts which account for 60 per cent of the cases in the country. The transmission rate, or R0, refers to how many people are infected by one infected person. For example, Gujarat has the highest R0 in the country, at 3.3. This means that every one person infected with the virus is transmitting it to 3.3 others on an average.

The dashboard shows that only 28 of the 100 districts have a transmission rate that is above the national average of 1.8. These districts are in nine states – Rajasthan (5 districts), Uttar Pradesh (4), Madhya Pradesh (4), Gujarat (4), Tamil Nadu (3), Maharashtra (3), Karnataka (2), Telangana (2), and Punjab (1).

Three states – Kerala, Haryana, and Tamil Nadu – are seeing a decline in their outbreak already. Their rate of transmission is below one.

However, unlike Haryana and Kerala, Tamil Nadu still shows significant variance at the district level. Even though the state’s R0 is low (.93), it has six districts that have a transmission rate higher than this. For example, Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu has a transmission rate of 6.27 and Vellore has an R0 of 1.64.

In fact, 28 districts across the country have a transmission rate higher than that of their state. The variance signifies that some districts may continue to see a rapid rise in the number of cases even if the outbreak is curbed in the rest of the state. This highlights the importance of localised control efforts as governments begin to consider an eased lockdown.

The dashboard displays the transmission of only those districts where case growth fits a curve that can be labelled with an R0 number. This means that if a district does not have an R0, it is experiencing erratic case growth that cannot be summed up in one number either because of irregular testing or random community events, said Prof Krishnan, from the Civil Engineering Department of

IIT Delhi.

Notably, Krishnan and the other researchers involved did not work out R0 for Kolkata even though it had 184 cases as of April 23, according to government data. Similarly, 38 other districts that have a caseload at above 20 have such erratic growth in their cases that no transmission rate can be calculated. They are most prominent in Telangana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

