Outages in several parts of Punjab, PSPCL blames huge demand, overloading

SEVERAL PARTS of Punjab faced power cuts for 4-5 hours on Wednesday owing to the huge gap in demand and supply. While farmers continued to protest, demanding 8 hours of continous power for tubewells to irrigate their paddy crop, urban areas faced 1-2 hours while suburbs faced 4-5 of no electricity.

Power demand crossed 14,000 MW — an all-time high — on Wednesday while while only 1,290.35 MW were available. According to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) data, thermal plants of Punjab have the capacity to generate 6,840 MW power, but are generating only 5,640 MW. Moreover, there are outages in Ropar thermal plant (210MW) and Talwandi Sabo thermal plant (990 MW). The latter is a private thermal plant.

Punjab has already closed the Bathinda thermal plant, hence is largely dependent on private plants. With Talwandi Sabo thermal plant generating only 50 per cent of its capacity, PSPCL is now only dependent on rains as the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) is also facing water shortage for hydel power generation.

In Adda Dakha of Ludhiana, residents had a harrowing time on Wednesday, with power for only one and a half hours between 1 pm and 9 pm. Villages like Hassanpur, the entire Baddowal area, Mullanpur, Adda Dakha area and markets faced cuts upto 6 hours. PSPCL officials had no idea when it would be restored.

In Model Town, Sarabha Nagar area of Ludhiana, where several upscale colonies are located, power cuts were imposed for 1-2 hours. Residents were told it was due to a technical snag.

Sources said even in Patiala city area, which is the headquarters of PSPCL, power cuts were imposed for upto two hours.

Meanwhile farmers staged protests in Barnala, Malerkotla, Bathinda, Pathankot, Phagwara, Tarn Taran and many other parts of Punjab over low power supply to the agricultural sector. The Punjab State Electricity Board Engineers Association said it had conveyed this to the management but no arrangements had been made ahead of paddy season.

A Venuprasad, chairman cum managing director (CMD), PSPCL, told The Indian Express: “There is huge demand and there is a problem of overloading. Hot weather and paddy transplantation have led to increase in demand. BBMB too has no water for generating hydel power. Ropar unit failed…We are praying for rains.”

There was a technical snag in Amargarh feeder, due to which large parts of Malerkotla, Sangrur had no power at the time of filing this report. Power cuts were also reported in Abohar, Fazilka, Muktsar, Bathinda and suburban areas of Ludhiana and Patiala.

Power in most sub-urban areas was restored by 9 pm.