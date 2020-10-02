Out to explain benefits of farm laws, BJP’s Tarun Chugh faces farmers’ protest

He alleged that the Congress was misguiding the farmers, while the SAD, which quit the NDA over the farm laws, was spreading falsehood. (Twitter@tarunchughbjp)

Bhartiya Janata Party National General Secretary Tarun Chugh Friday faced ‘go back’ slogans from a group of agitating farmers at an Amritsar village where he had gone to explain the benefits of the newly enacted farm laws. Later, when Chugh was returning, the farmers stopped his vehicle, forcing him to sit with them and answer their queries.

The incidents took place when Chugh reached Harsha Chinna village near Ajnala in Amritsar district where party leader Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina had organised a gathering to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enacting the farm laws. Chugh was the chief guest at the event.

Punjab has been witnessing protests over the farm laws with farmers blocking rail tracks and staging demonstrations. Some farm outfits have also announced social boycott of the BJP leaders.

Some farm union leaders assembled outside the BJP event’s venue at and started raising slogans of ‘go back’.

As he was returning back, Kirti Kisan Union activists stopped Chug’s vehicle and made him sit on ground with other farmers to discuss the farm laws. Chugh told farmers that he was ready to give it in written that the minimum support price for crops will not be abolished.

“You make a committee of all 31 farmer unions and come to us. I will arrange your meeting with the Union government. We will give it to you in written that MSP will not be abolished. If we can give it in written to Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal then we can also give it in written to the farmer unions,” said Chugh.

He alleged that the Congress was misguiding the farmers, while the SAD, which quit the NDA over the farm laws, was spreading falsehood.

Chhina, who was BJP candidate for bypolls to Amritsar parliamentary seat in 2017, told the farmers they successive governments only announced MSP for wheat and paddy. “I am also a farmer and I know that the maize crop is being purchased by the the merchants at very low price. There is MSP for the maize but it was never given to farmers in the market,” said Chhina to pacify farmers.

Meanwhile, some farmers argued that Chugh and BJP should stop organising such meetings to justify the farm laws till matter is resolved.

When contacted, Kirti Kisan Union leader Jatinderpal Singh Chhina, however, said Chugh had to cut short his meeting with the farmers and return due to the protest. He said the farmers’ bodies have already given a call to stage sit-ins in front of the residences of several BJP leaders and to register their protest if they come to meet them.

Krantikari Kisan Union president Darshan Pal said farmers had on Thursday staged a sit-in outside the residences of several BJP leaders, including former Punjab BJP chief Shwait Malik, in Amritsar.

