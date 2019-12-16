Out to collect wood in forest, UP girl mauled to death by dogs

Residents reached the spot and chased the dogs away. Misbah succumbed to her injuries while being taken to her house, the police said. Residents reached the spot and chased the dogs away. Misbah succumbed to her injuries while being taken to her house, the police said.

An eight-year-old girl was killed by a pack of dogs in a forest near Saharanpur’s Sikandarpur village on Sunday.

The police said that the girl, Misbah, along with her elder sister and other children, had gone to collect wood in the forest when she dragged off by dogs.

Out of fear, other children fled to the village and told the vilagers.

Residents reached the spot and chased the dogs away. Misbah succumbed to her injuries while being taken to her house, the police said.

“We found my daughter badly bruised and bleeding before we could save her,” said her father Mannan (36).

“…It is a first of its kind incident in my jurisdiction,” Viresh Pal Giri, in-charge of Mirzapur police station said.

