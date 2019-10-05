Out on bail, key accused in Bulandshahr riots says was framed by police

The key accused in the December 2018 Bulandshahr riots, in which a policeman was killed allegedly by the mob protesting against alleged cow slaughter at a village in the district’s Siyana tehsil, was released from jail on Friday, a week after the Allahabad High Court granted him bail.

Advertising

Yogesh Raj, a member of the Bajrang Dal, was arrested on January 3 this year, after remaining at large for a month following the December 3, 2018, riots.

Back home, at Nayabans village in the district, Yogesh on Friday claimed that the police had framed him in the case.

Yogesh said, “The matter is pending in court and I will respect whatever decision the judiciary takes. In jail, most of my time was spent in meditation. I did not face any problem.”

Advertising

On December 3, Yogesh said, he had gone with members of other Hindutva outfits to protest against alleged cow slaughter in the village and was at the police station when the FIR was being filed. “I have no role in the inspector’s death,” he maintained.

During the riots, Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, SHO of Siyana police station, was shot dead with his own serviced revolved, allegedly by members of the mob. Officials said more than 15 people have been granted bail in connection with the riots.

In August, another key accused, Shikhar Agarwal, who headed the district unit of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the BJP’s youth wing, was released along with six others accused in the case. All of them, accused of sedition, attempt to murder and rioting during the Bulandshahr violence, were accorded a hero’s welcome by their supporters.