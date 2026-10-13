Out on bail for ‘killing youth in SUV crash’, Odisha builder’s son arrested in another road rage case

Sujit Bisoyi is a Special Correspondent with the Indian Express and covers Odisha. His interests are in politics, policy and people’s stories. He tweets at @bisoyisujit87 ... Read More
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Three months after allegedly killing a youth in a high-speed SUV crash, a 20-year-old builder’s son was arrested again on Monday for allegedly attempting to run over a dhaba owner, staff members and a biker during a road-rage incident.
The law student was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, according to a medical test. Police rescued him from an angry mob early Monday morning. The accused, identified as Soumya Ranjan Rath, was booked under four sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those dealing with attempt to murder, rash driving and mischief causing property damage.
According to police, Rath had spent the night drinking at a dhaba before getting into an argument with its owner and staff over an unpaid bill early Monday. Following the altercation, he allegedly got into his SUV and tried to run over the owner, staff members and pedestrians nearby. The incident was captured on CCTV. At least three people were injured, while seven motorcycles, including some parked along the road, were damaged.
As locals chased his vehicle and began hitting it with sticks, Rath allegedly tried to escape by boarding a bus. The crowd intercepted and assaulted him before handing him over to the police.
Abhimanyu Nayak, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Zone IV, Bhubaneswar, said Rath had intentionally used his vehicle as a weapon in an attempt to kill the dhaba owner and staff members by ramming into them.
In July, Rath had allegedly caused a similar accident near Shastri Nagar in Bhubaneswar, killing a youth. He was arrested and sent to jail in connection with the case but was subsequently granted bail by a court. The Regional Transport Office (RTO) had also cancelled his driving licence.
Police said Rath had violated his bail conditions by allegedly committing a similar offence again, and were exploring legal options to seek cancellation of his bail.
Describing Rath as a habitual offender, police said they were considering invoking additional provisions in the FIR. They also recovered an identity card belonging to a senior police officer from his vehicle, which they said they were verifying.