Out on bail for ‘killing youth in SUV crash’, Odisha builder’s son arrested in another road rage case

The law student was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, according to a medical test. Police rescued him from an angry mob early Monday morning. (File Photo)

Three months after allegedly killing a youth in a high-speed SUV crash, a 20-year-old builder’s son was arrested again on Monday for allegedly attempting to run over a dhaba owner, staff members and a biker during a road-rage incident.

The law student was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, according to a medical test. Police rescued him from an angry mob early Monday morning. The accused, identified as Soumya Ranjan Rath, was booked under four sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those dealing with attempt to murder, rash driving and mischief causing property damage.

According to police, Rath had spent the night drinking at a dhaba before getting into an argument with its owner and staff over an unpaid bill early Monday. Following the altercation, he allegedly got into his SUV and tried to run over the owner, staff members and pedestrians nearby. The incident was captured on CCTV. At least three people were injured, while seven motorcycles, including some parked along the road, were damaged.