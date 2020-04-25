Out of quarantine, student stares at 2000-km drive home, Rs 60,000 taxi bill

Jaisalmer: A batch of Indian nationals evacuated from Iran reach Indian Army Wellness Facility at Jaisalmer Mil Station for their mandatory quarantine period in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. (PTI) Jaisalmer: A batch of Indian nationals evacuated from Iran reach Indian Army Wellness Facility at Jaisalmer Mil Station for their mandatory quarantine period in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. (PTI)

Forty days after they were air-lifted from Covid-19 hit Iran, two students who were placed under quarantine in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan on their arrival, have been asked to make their own arrangements to return to their respective hometowns. This, amid the nation-wide lockdown and absence of any mode of transportation.

Minhaj Alam, who is pursuing a Master’s course at Tehran’s Allahmed Tabatabai University and was part of the group evacuated along with pilgrims from Kashmir and Ladakh, said authorities at the centre told him to arrange transport to reach his home in Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal, which is nearly 2000 km away from Jaisalmer.

Minhaj said private cab services demand Rs 60,000 for the trip. “Pilgrims and students from Kashmir who returned with me are being sent home, but I am being asked to go home on my own. Why is this discrimination? I went to study in Iran on a fully-funded scholarship programme. I can’t afford to spend Rs 60,000 given the economic condition of my family. I hope the government will make some arrangements,” he said.

As per details released by Rajasthan’s Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Rohit Kumar Singh, 457 evacuees from Iran who were quarantined at the Army facility in Jaisalmer have been sent home to Srinagar and Ladakh in three batches over the last three days.

On Friday evening, Minhaj’s family was informed by authorities at the Jaisalmer centre over the phone that they will have to make arrangements for his return. “We were clearly told that it was easier for them to send him back to Iran or Srinagar,” said Alam’s brother Meeraj.

Mohammed, another student who returned with Minhaj, said his family in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district received a similar call from the quarantine centre.

Minhaj has undergone four Covid-19 tests since March 15 when he returned and each of his results has been negative.

Defence spokesperson Col Sombit Ghosh said the Army maintains and runs the quarantine centres but the movement of those under quarantine at these locations are decided by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

When asked about facilitating return of those who have completed their mandatory isolation at these centres, Ministry of Home Affairs spokesperson Vasudha Gupta said she had no information regarding this.

