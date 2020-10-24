Out of labour board, Uttarakhand minister says won’t contest 2022 polls

Harak Singh Rawat (Source: Facebook/@RawatHarakSingh)

Uttarakhand Labour Minister Harak Singh Rawat on Friday said that he will not contest the 2022 Assembly elections. Rawat’s announcement came three days after he failed to find a place in the reconstituted Uttarakhand Bhawan Evam Anya Sannirman Karmkar Kalyan Board, a board for construction labourers under the state Labour Department.

Before its reconstitution, Rawat had been the chairman of the board.

Speaking to reporters at his residence, the minister said, “I have taken the decision to not contest the Assembly election in 2022. I have informed the party high command and party state general secretary (organization) Ajay Kumar.”

The minister did not give any reason for his decision to not contest the 2022 polls. However, sources said that he is upset because he was not consulted before the Uttarakhand Bhawan Evam Anya Sannirman Karmkar Kalyan Board was reconstituted.

Considered a heavyweight politician in the state, Rawat, a six-time legislator, also holds the Forest and Wildlife, Environment, Employment Generation, Skill Development and AYUSH portfolios.

