Out of focus: A day in the life of a photographer at Gateway of India

The first thing that a visitor to the Gateway of India spots upon stepping out of the security plaza at its entrance is not the 117-year-old monument itself, but a mass of white-shirted men holding albums full of smiling men, women and children posing at Mumbai’s most readily identifiable landmark.

One by one, the white shirts peel off from the pack and chase after visitors, stepping into stride and trying to coax a picture out of them. “Photo lena hai aap ko? Gateway ke saamne photo ley lijiye. Only 30 rupees,” rattles off one of them, Tarun Chaudhary (30). The visitor dismisses Chaudhary with a few shakes of her head, hands her phone to a friend and proceeds to pose in front of the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel with one hand suspended in the air. Taken right, the photo makes it look like she’s plucking one of the hotel’s famous domes.

During the course of an average day for Chaudhary, this sequence repeats itself nine out of 10 times. Digital cameras and camera phones have made the 400-odd photographers at Mumbai’s tourist landmark almost redundant. “Dhanda (business)” isn’t what it used to be.

It’s 2.30 pm on a Thursday, and a scorching sun has replaced an unusually prolonged cool weather. The afternoon haze makes Bihar native Chaudhary and his colleagues shine all the brighter in their white shirts, amid the clicks of dozens of camera buttons (phone, amateur and professional) as the arch built in 1911 to commemorate the visit of King George V and Queen Mary and the Taj hotel are photographed from every angle imaginable.

Chaudhary is late today. He’s usually the last of three flat-mates in a 10×20 feet room to wake up and head to work. By the time the other men are done bathing, washing and cooking breakfast, it is noon.

Before starting work at 1 pm, Chaudhary has one crucial stop to make — the dhobhi. “Us photographers communicate with tourists every second, so we always need to look presentable,” explains Chaudhary. That involves getting his shirts washed and ironed every day. Aside from dust and sweat, the straps of his dark brown backpack leave marks along his shoulders after a whole day of lugging around a camera, portable printer and sheets of film paper — weighing altogether nearly 8 kg.

His other stops on the way are two temples and a mosque in Colaba, but today he ventured to Babulnath Temple, Mahalaxmi Temple and the Haji Ali Dargah, quite some distance from the room in Badhwar Park, Cuffe Parade, he rents for Rs 6,000. Working in intense competition in a cut-throat city, he says, he needs all the help he can get.

Chaudhary’s first customers of the day are a Marathi family, of whom only one member seems eager to have pictures taken. After leading the family behind the monument, where tourists board ferries for Elephanta Island and Alibaug, Chaudhary asks the aged parents to sit close together and instructs the man to put his arm around his wife. “Just get this get over with,” the man barks. Silently, Chaudhary reels off a few shots before digging out his Epson printer, and asking the group to return in five minutes. He charges Rs 30 per print.

This family, says Chaudhary, is typical of those from villages visiting the city. “They only took two photos and none in front of the Gateway. In a group like this, most people aren’t very keen to take pictures because they are afraid of having to foot the bill,” he adds sympathetically, while slipping sheets of paper through the printer’s mouth. At the other end, instant colour photos slide noisily out.

It is a Mumbai profession most recently seen on the big screen in Ritesh Batra’s latest film, Photograph, which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Rafi, a debt-ridden photographer at the Gateway, and Sanya Malhotra as Miloni, a student who visits the monument. Siddiqui takes her picture and later persuades her to pose as his fiancee, when his grandmother stops eating unless he marries.

Chaudhary had plans to watch the film the day it released, but on the morning of March 15, he received news that an uncle had passed away in Bihar and left for home. “Now that I’m back, I’ve got the film downloaded on my phone. I’m going to watch it at home,” he says.

Anticipation over the film is evident among Chaudhary’s colleagues, who marvel at how much Siddiqui resembles them in his white shirt. Most of them who, like Rafi, have families to support, also watch on loop videos of Malhotra’s visit to the Gateway a week before the release. “One photographer didn’t know who she was and asked her if she wanted to to get her picture taken. That’s when a few of us recognised her,” Chaudhary laughs. Malhotra later posed for pictures with the photographers in front of the Gateway.

Mingling into the sparse crowd, Chaudhary is hailed by a local family that wants him to click their kid. The couple don’t want hard copies, so Chaudhary transfers the pictures from his printer to the couple’s phone using a double-sided pen drive — again for Rs 30 a print.

It is long past lunch time, but a late start means Chaudhary has no time for a break. “I’ve already eaten,” he says. With little space in his backpack for a tiffin box, Chaudhary usually joins his photographer friends for a meal of daal rice, vegetables and a cool glass of chaas for under Rs 100 at a modest restaurant near Regal Cinema, just down the road. “Most photographers don’t eat anything heavy in the afternoons because we have to walk around in the sun all day. Plus spicy food gives you gas in the summer,” he says.

At 5 pm, Chaudhary stops for a glass of masala milk at a tea stall behind the Taj hotel. Since there is no one to talk to today, he whiles away time browsing through videos on YouTube and sips the yellow milk leisurely.

Back at work, Chaudhary scans the crowd for his next customer, while keeping a watchful eye out for other happenings. Before long, he’s seen a DSLR camera mounted on a tripod and a man photographing the sunset. “Tripods aren’t allowed here and I don’t know how that one got inside. One of our guys will tell him to put it away,” Chaudhary says, incensed.

Since the tripod is no longer his problem, Chaudhary gets back to work and walks towards a young couple. “Bhai mera khud ka DSLR hai (I have my own DSLR camera),” replies the boyfriend dismissively.

Just then, a large moustachioed man in his 40s and smelling faintly of alcohol approaches Chaudhary. The man pays him

Rs 1,500 to take 50 pictures of his woman companion — no older than 25 — on the 30-minute ferry ride around Bombay Anchorage. The money is almost as much as he makes in a whole day. Chaudhary is amused, but also ecstatic. “Look, I don’t question what people do here. If someone pays me to take pictures, I do that,” he says.

The unexpectedly large payday means Chaudhary can leave early today. He’s usually one of the last photographers to stay till entry to Gateway shuts at 10 pm. “That’s how this job is. There are days when you don’t shoot more than five pictures and then there are others when you earn almost Rs 2,000. But that’s nothing if you want to survive in Mumbai,” he says.