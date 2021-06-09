Out of danger zone, Bengaluru starts getting new Covid facilities now

WHILE THE daily death toll in Bengaluru fell to below 100 Tuesday, it’s now that the Karnataka government has started inaugurating facilities that were meant to have been ready to meet the second wave, that saw an average 225 die daily in the city in May amidst a shortage of resources.

On Monday, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa re-inaugurated the 150-year-old Epidemic Diseases Hospital — a quarantine centre earlier — as a 24-bed ICU facility equipped with ventilators and an oxygen storage tank. He also inaugurated a 54-bed ICU facility and an oxygen generator at the 150-bed C V Raman General Hospital.

New ventilators were unveiled Tuesday for the 165-bed Lady Curzon and Bowring Hospital by Deputy CM Dr C N Ashwathnarayan. The state government also announced a Rs 1,500-crore plan to refurbish 149 taluk hospitals and 19 district hospitals with modern ICUs and ventilators. Preparations for opening of much of these facilities had been done over eight months ago. Officials argued that they were putting them in place now.

Dr Ansar Ahmed, Medical Superintendent of Epidemic Diseases Hospital, said, : “We have got the facility ready despite Covid-19 numbers coming down in order to be prepared for a third wave. We want to see if the ventilators can be converted for paediatric use if necessary…” he said.

Corporates such as real estate major Embassy REIT, Cloudphysician, LabourNet and the Azim Premji Foundation as well as CII have pitched in for help.

Ashwathnarayan said: “Even if the numbers decline, healthcare facilities need to be kept in an operational state till everyone gets at least one dose of vaccination…”

On Tuesday, Bengaluru reported 2,028 new Covid-19 cases and 44 deaths.