Ousted CBI chief Alok Verma may face action for defying govt transfer order

Ousted CBI Director Alok Verma’s may face departmental action for defying a government order asking him to join the post of DG, Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guards, two weeks after he told the Department of Personnel and Training to consider him retired, PTI reported.

According to the officials, this non-compliance of the directive amounted to violation of service rules for all India services officers. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had directed Verma to take charge as director general of the Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards on Thursday, the day of his superannuation.

As Verma did not take up the new assignment as directed, he is likely to face departmental action which may include suspension of pensionary benefits, home ministry officials said.

In a letter sent to Verma Wednesday, MHA said: “You are directed to join the post of DG, Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guards immediately”. Verma had contended that he had crossed the superannuation age for DG Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards and he wanted to be treated as having superannuated from the day he was moved out of the CBI. He said that he “was only serving the government as CBI director until January 31, 2019 as it was a fixed tenure role”.

Verma was first moved out of CBI by the government in October on the recommendation of CVC but was reinstated by the Supreme Court in January. After the Supreme Court order, the selection committee, with a majority of 2-1, asked him to join the residual term of CBI Director as DG Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guards.