Our naval might confined Pakistan to its ports: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi at the inauguration of 'Nausena Shaurya Vatika' in Lucknow on Saturday. (Express)

At the inauguration of naval museum ‘Nausena Shaurya Vatika’ in Lucknow, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday that the facility was a symbol of inspiration that would remind future generations of the true cost of the country’s freedom and security. He added the Indian Navy forced “the entire Pakistan Navy to remain confined to its ports during Operation Sindoor”.

The open-air display museum, which was inaugurated by Singh along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, showcases the artefacts and weapon systems of INS Gomati, which was decommissioned on May 29, 2022 after 34 years of service. It has been built on 2 acres in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar Extension area at a cost of Rs 19 crore.