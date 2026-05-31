Our naval might confined Pakistan to its ports: Rajnath Singh

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At the inauguration of naval museum ‘Nausena Shaurya Vatika’ in Lucknow, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday that the facility was a symbol of inspiration that would remind future generations of the true cost of the country’s freedom and security. He added the Indian Navy forced “the entire Pakistan Navy to remain confined to its ports during Operation Sindoor”.
The open-air display museum, which was inaugurated by Singh along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, showcases the artefacts and weapon systems of INS Gomati, which was decommissioned on May 29, 2022 after 34 years of service. It has been built on 2 acres in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar Extension area at a cost of Rs 19 crore.
Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi was also present on the occasion.
The Defence Minister said, “It is not just an architectural design or a product of structural craftsmanship, it rekindles a sense of gratitude we hold for our soldiers. The idea is to awaken the zeal for nation building among our youth.”
Singh hailed the Indian Navy for its “robust presence and operational readiness” at sea, underlining that amid the present geopolitical turmoil, the key to global peace and prosperity lies in securing maritime routes.
Commending the Navy’s “exceptional contribution” alongside the Army and the Indian Air Force during Operation Sindoor, he said: “Our Navy’s formidable posture in the Arabian Sea instilled a constant sense of fear in the mind of the adversary. As a result, the Pakistan Navy remained confined to its ports.”
He added, “India can truly be considered powerful when our defence forces do not have to depend on other nations for their weaponry. Through initiatives such as Make-in-India, Defence Industrial Corridors, Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) and Acing Development of Innovative Technologies with iDEX (ADITI), we are indigenously manufacturing state-of-the-art weapons, and exporting them to friendly nations.”
He claimed the domestic defence production in 2014 was Rs 46,000 crore which now increased to over Rs 1.51 lakh crore and aims to soon touch the Rs 1.75 lakh crore figure. Defence exports have reached to about Rs 40,000 crore, he said. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present.
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