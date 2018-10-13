Our govt will turn CM house into hospital: Telangana Congress leader

N Uttam Kumar Reddy (Source: Facebook/Uttam Kumar Reddy Official) N Uttam Kumar Reddy (Source: Facebook/Uttam Kumar Reddy Official)

Ruling TRS leaders were left riled on Friday with Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy’s assertion that Pragathi Bhavan, the official residence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, will be turned into a public hospital if the Congress is voted to power.

Pragathi Bhavan, constructed at a cost of Rs 500 crore on 9 acres of land, is “now a symbol of dictatorial and aristocratic rule of the KCR family,” Reddy alleged. Reddy was addressing a meeting here on the occasion of TRS MLC Dr C Bhupati Reddy of Nizamabad district, along with many supporters, joining the Congress.

Alleging that KCR has “cheated” all sections of the society and neglected the districts, particularly Nizamabad, Uttam Reddy said, “KCR and his family, have lived a lavish lifestyle after the TRS came to power and completely neglected welfare of farmers, youths, students, people from Dalit and minority communities and women. After coming to power, the Congress will turn Pragathi Bhavan into a public hospital to announce the return of people’s rule, and restoration of democracy in Telangana.”

Reddy also alleged that KCR and his daughter K Kavitha, Lok Sabha MP from Nizamabad, have “cheated” the people of Nizamabad on the party’s promise of reviving Nizam Sugar Factory (NSF) within 100 days of coming to power. Claiming that the TRS government made no efforts to revive NSF during the last four-and-a-half years, he promised that the Congress, if voted in, will revive it in 100 days.

Meanwhile, Telangana Jana Samiti led by Prof B Kodandaram asked the Congress to declare its list of candidates so that TJS can also decide on which seats to contest. “Discussions are on to arrive at a joint action plan and its implementation. TJS wants a respectable place in the grand alliance but we are not after seats,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App