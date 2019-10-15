Our dream on Ayodhya may be fulfilled shortly: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Monday that some movements are on in Ayodhya and it seems that “our dream (of Ram Mandir there) is going to be fulfilled shortly”.

Advertising

Addressing a public gathering as part of an election campaign for BJP candidate for Kheralu assembly constituency, Rupani said the BJP government at the Centre was working towards establishing Ram Rajya in India. Kheralu in Mehsana district is one of the six assembly constituencies where bypoll is scheduled on October 21.

“There are movements in Ayodhya… the hearing is going to end on October 18. So now, it seems that dream of our is going to be fulfilled shortly,” Rupani said. He accused the Congress of creating hurdles in the hearings for the Ram Temple in the Supreme Court.

“Congress has always tried to keep the problems alive like in Kashmir…but now when we have decisive Prime Minister Narendrabhai, India will be a Divya Bharat with all problems solved…,” said Rupani.

Advertising

Rupani also hailed the BJP leadership in Central Government — PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah — in fulfilling BJP party’s promises – like Bill on Triple Talaq and abrogation of J&K’s special status under Article 370 – quite early during the second term of the NDA government.

BJP has fielded Ajmal Thakor as its candidate from the seat. Bypoll on the seat was necessitated after BJP’s Bharatsinh Dabhi, an MLA from the seat, was elected to Lok Sabha from Patan constituency earlier this year. Dabhi resigned as an MLA afterwards. Congress has nominated Babuji Thakor as its candidate on the seat.

Rupani alleged that as a root cause of corruption, poverty and unemployment in the country, Congress was a sinking ship with its leadership depressed.

“Congress is a sinking ship. Congress’s leadership is also depressed…Rahul Baba (Rahul Gandhi) has also sat down after defeat…it is breaking day by day. And at a time when the entire world is watching this sinking ship, it is your fortune to hammer the final nail in Congress’s coffin (by defeating it in these by-polls),” Rupani said.

Rupani also appealed to the people (of Gujarat) to make BJP members victorious in all the six assembly bypolls in the region and taking the party’s tally in the Assembly to 107. Apart from Kheralu, Radhanpur, Bayad, Lu-nawada, Tharad and Amraiwadi will go to bypolls on October 21.

Rupani also called the Kheralu region, which is neghbouring PM Modi’s native Vadnagar as ‘the area of Narendra Modi’ and appealed to the voters to prove it once again that it is BJP’s bastion. He also pointed out a number of developmental initiatives taken by the BJP governments – at centre and in state – in Gujarat and sought votes for the party.

BJP candidate Ajmal Thakor, party MPs Bharatsinh Dabhi, Jugal Thakor & Sharda Patel and a number of leaders from the region were present.