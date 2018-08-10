Osmania University declines request for Rahul Gandhi’s visit, cites security concerns

JAC has alleged that the university buckled under the pressure from the state TRS government. JAC has alleged that the university buckled under the pressure from the state TRS government.

Citing security concerns, the Osmania University has denied permission for an event in which Congress president Rahul Gandhi was supposed to speak. University administration stated that it had declined the permission sought by student organisations due to security concerns as Gandhi is under special security coverage. The university Joint Director issued a statement in this regard, even as the administration faced a protest by students’ body which alleged that the university buckled under the pressure from the TRS government.

Telangana Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said the OU was pressured by Telangana Government to deny permission. “OU initially agreed to let us organise the event at hockey ground. Who must have pressured them to decline now? Who is the one who is scared that Rahul will talk of security, safety, and welfare of minorities? Who is the one who is scared that Rahul will question unfulfilled promises like fee reimbursement to students, a job for every family? Everyone knows who weighed on OU to decline permission” Reddy said.

