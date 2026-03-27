Oscillation trial of India’s first Hydrogen trainset completed: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Hydrogen train trial run: India’s first hydrogen trainset has successfully completed its oscillation trial run. The test was conducted by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) as part of the evaluation process. With its introduction into commercial service, India will join an elite global league of countries including Germany, Sweden, Japan and China – that operate hydrogen-powered trains.
The country’s first hydrogen-powered train will run between Jind and Sonipat in Haryana. Developed by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), this new train ensures a major step towards cleaner and greener rail transport in the country.
Indian Railways Hydrogen train
In a written statement in the Rajya Sabha, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said the project involved designing from first stages to prototype manufacturing and marked the first-time development of hydrogen traction technology in Indian Railways (IR). He added that the manufacturing of the hydrogen trainset has been completed.
“The project establishes the commitment of IR towards advancements in alternative energy-powered train travel thereby ensuring a cleaner and greener future for the country’s transportation sector in order to meet net-zero carbon emission targets of IR,” he added.
The Union Minister also stated that a dedicated hydrogen production plant has been set up at Jind to supply fuel for the trainset. He added that hydrogen is being produced through the electrolysis process which is a key component of green hydrogen generation.
Jind-Sonipat Hydrogen train features
Presently, it is the world’s longest (10 coaches) and most powerful (2400 kW) Hydrogen Trainset on Broad Gauge platform.
The train-set comprises of two Driving Power Cars (DPCs) of 1200 kW each, totalling 2400 kW along with eight passenger cars.
Zero CO2 emissions; only emission is water vapour.
Major step in development of next generation fuel technology in Railways.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More