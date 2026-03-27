Oscillation trial of India’s first Hydrogen trainset completed: Ashwini Vaishnaw

The country's first hydrogen-powered train will run between Jind and Sonipat in Haryana. (Image: AwasthiAwanishK/X)

Hydrogen train trial run: India’s first hydrogen trainset has successfully completed its oscillation trial run. The test was conducted by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) as part of the evaluation process. With its introduction into commercial service, India will join an elite global league of countries including Germany, Sweden, Japan and China – that operate hydrogen-powered trains.

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Hydrogen train India route

The country’s first hydrogen-powered train will run between Jind and Sonipat in Haryana. Developed by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), this new train ensures a major step towards cleaner and greener rail transport in the country.

Indian Railways Hydrogen train

In a written statement in the Rajya Sabha, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said the project involved designing from first stages to prototype manufacturing and marked the first-time development of hydrogen traction technology in Indian Railways (IR). He added that the manufacturing of the hydrogen trainset has been completed.