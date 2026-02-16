‘Organised thrusting of smallness’: Amartya Sen warns of ‘weakening secularism’ in India

Well-known economist and Nobel laureate Amartya Sen said on Sunday that his confidence in the invulnerability of secularism in India has weakened.

Addressing an international conference on development and democracy, organised by the state planning board, Sen said: “As I grew older, I asked myself whether I have been able to hold on to the ideals that I had strongly held as a young man. I feel not all of them. I must acknowledge the weakening of my confidence in the invulnerability of secularism in India. The future of secularism depends on whether we can resist the well organised thrusting of smallness on this country,’’ he said in the online address to the inaugural session.