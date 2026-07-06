‘Organisational committees valid until 2027’: Mamata Banerjee faction to poll body over rebel group’s claim on party

The TMC MP said that the rebel leaders had themselves recognised the authority of the existing party leadership by contesting the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections on the TMC symbol using candidature papers signed by party chairperson Mamata Banerjee.(PTI Photo)

Days after the Ritabrata Banerjee faction met the Election Commission of India, the Mamata Banerjee-led group of the TMC on Monday submitted its response to the poll panel, rejecting the rival group’s claim over the party and saying that the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) organisational committees remain valid until 2027 under the party constitution.

Speaking to reporters after submitting the response, TMC Lok Sabha member Kalyan Banerjee said the party filed a “very detailed reply” to the poll panel in response to a representation made by rebel group led by Ritabrata Banerjee.

Kalyan Banerjee rejected the rebel faction’s main contention that the tenure of the AITC committee and National Working Committee expired in 2025, and said that the party constitution had been amended over the years to extend the tenure from three years to four years in 2000 and subsequently to five years in 2006, with the changes communicated to the Election Commission of India.