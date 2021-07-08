Organisation man Bhupender Yadav takes charge as Environment Minister

Bhupender Yadav Thursday assumed office as the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, taking over the charge from Prakash Javadekar. Yadav today planted a sapling on the premises of the Indira Paryavaran Bhavan, the headquarters of the Environment Ministry, before assuming office.

“The responsibility that the honourable Prime Minister has given me as a cabinet minister and the trust that he has placed in me, I will definitely try and fulfill those expectations. I will carry out my responsibilities after being briefed by all the officials in the ministry,” he said.

An LLB graduate from Government College, Ajmer, Yadav is a Supreme Court advocate. He has knowledge of environmental issues and has co-authored the book “Supreme Court on Forest Conservation’’ (Universal Law Publishing) in 2005.

A key organisation member of the BJP, Yadav has been the National Secretary, National General Secretary and election in-charge of Bihar, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

He has also been the General Secretary, All India Lawyers Organisation (Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad) between 2000-2009 and was a member of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Security in Parliament Complex.

With his extensive tenure in the Rajya Sabha, Yadav has been a member of numerous committees and is well known as the “committee man”.

He has been a member of the Committee on Subordinate Legislation, Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice, Select Committee of Rajya Sabha on the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Bill, Business Advisory Committee, Committee on Industry, Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Defence, Select Committee of Rajya Sabha on the Repealing and Amending Bill, and Chairman, Select Committee of Rajya Sabha on the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill.

He has also chaired several committees including the Committee of Rajya Sabha on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty Second Amendment) Bill, Select Committee of Rajya Sabha on the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, Joint Committee on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, Committee of Rajya Sabha on the Enemy Property (Amendment and Validation) Bill, Committee on the Enforcement of Security Interest and Recovery of Debts Laws and Miscellaneous Provisions (Amendment) Bill and the Rajya Sabha Committee on Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill.

He has also been a member of committees on transport, tourism and culture, defence as well as on the Content Advisory Committee of Rajya Sabha Television Chairman and Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill.