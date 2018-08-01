Ordinance before Insolvency Bill was not to favour any corporate house, says Piyush Goyal

FM Piyush Goyal in Parliament on Tuesday. (Photo: Renuka Puri) FM Piyush Goyal in Parliament on Tuesday. (Photo: Renuka Puri)

Meant to include home-buyers among creditors in real estate projects, and ensure speedy resolution of stressed assets, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill 2018 was passed by a voice vote in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. It came amid allegations by the Opposition that the government was trying to favour a particular corporate house.

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in his reply to the debate rejected the allegations and asserted that the draft law will benefit home-buyers and small and medium enterprises. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and several others alleged that an ordinance, with provisions now passed, was brought in June to facilitate the acquisition of Alok Industries by Reliance Industries, with 83 per cent bank loan write-off. “People want the government to respond immediately and that is what is appreciated,” Goyal said in his reply. “We want resolution, and not liquidation” of ailing companies.

Goyal said all provisions of the Bill were prospective, and not retrospective to benefit any company, and the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had decided to refer back the issue of acquisition to the Committee of Creditors (CoC). The minister said he is not competent to discuss the conduct of NCLT.

The amendments propose to reduce the minimum voting threshold for CoC to 66 per cent, from the existing 75 per cent for key decisions — a provision which the Opposition said was aimed at benefiting one corporate house.

Opposition leaders including RSP’s N K Premchandran, BJD’s Bhatruhari Mahtab, AIADMK’s P Venugopal and TMC’s Saugata Roy pointed out that Reliance’s bid to acquire Alok Industries did not have requisite votes of CoC, as it got only 72 per cent votes. They alleged that the government then hurriedly brought an ordinance, reducing the voting threshold to 66 per cent.

According to the Opposition members, this helped Reliance acquire Alok Industries at a very low price — and massive losses to banks. Goyal chose the reply to the allegations in the middle of the debate. Quoting from the report of the Committee on Insolvency Law, he said the committee had indeed stipulated a 75-per cent voting threshold, but had also recommended reduction 66 per cent in favour of resolution. He gave examples of the US and the UK, where provisions stipulated thresholds of 66 per cent and 51 per cent, respectively.

Goyal also said that certain exceptions in the code have been made to help speedier resolution of stressed assets in the MSME sector. He assured the House that the government will not denationalise public sector banks, and will do everything to strengthen them.

Alleging that the ordinance had been brought to help Reliance, Kharge said, “You brought this ordinance in haste. You do not respond with such alacrity during floods. The minister’s reply is not proper. We protest and walk out,” he said, leading a walkout.

Earlier, several Opposition members demanded that the Bill be referred to a standing committee.

