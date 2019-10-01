Order on SC/ST Act: Supreme Court to deliver judgment on govt’s plea today

The Supreme Court on Tuesday will deliver its judgement on the Centre’s petition seeking a review of its March 20, 2018 judgment forbidding an arrest without prior permission for offences under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, calling it “against the spirit of the Constitution”.

A bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, M R Shah and B R Gavai had on September 18 reserved its order in the matter, even as it observed that the 2018 order was “against the spirit of the Constitution”.

Taking serious note of instances of abuse of the Act by “vested interests” for political and personal reasons, a two-judge bench in the 2018 order had laid down stringent safeguards, including provision for anticipatory bail and vetting of complaint to determine if a case was made out before registration of FIR under the SC/ST Act.