Order in Ayodhya case not justice, says CPM Politburo

While most political parties have either welcomed or maintained a tactical silence on the Supreme Court order on the Ayodhya dispute, the CPM on Monday said the judgment has given precedence to “faith and beliefs of one side” and argued that a verdict had been delivered but it was not justice.

The CPM Politburo, which met here over the weekend, discussed the Ayodhya verdict and the Supreme Court’s decision on the Sabarimala issue.

The party recalled that the five-member Constitution bench headed by the Chief Justice had in its verdict said that the adjudication of civil claims over private property must remain within the domain of the secular if the commitment to constitutional values is to be upheld, and that the title cannot be established on the basis of faith and belief.

“The verdict states that the desecration of the mosque in December 1949 by the illegal placing of idols within the mosque was also a grave violation of law. Yet, the entire disputed site has been handed over to the violators of law. The verdict clearly states that the Archaeological Survey of India findings do not provide any evidence for the destruction of a temple to build the mosque as claimed by the Hindutva forces. However, it goes on to say that no evidence was offered to indicate that the exclusive possession of the entire structure of the Babri Masjid belonged to the Muslims between 1528 and 1857,” it said.

On the Sabarimala issue, the CPM said the Supreme Court has created an “ambiguous and uncertain situation” by keeping the review petitions pending.

“… By diverting the matter to other issues concerning women’s rights of other religions which are already being heard by other benches of the court, the majority judgment has failed to uphold the 2018 verdict and by keeping the review petitions pending has created an ambiguous and uncertain situation,” the Politburo said.

While the Politburo said the party remains committed to women’s equality in all spheres, the party-led government in Kerala has taken a U-turn and stopped some women devotees on their way to the shrine. The CPM-led LDF government had drawn flak from both the Congress and BJP last year after it tried to enforce the Supreme Court order lifting age restrictions on entry of women into the hill shrine.