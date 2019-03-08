Order giving new charges to Rajeev Kumar revoked by Bengal govt

Five days after former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar was given charge of the state’s economic offences wing and Special Task Force (STF), the state government revoked its order in a notification dated Wednesday.

“Governor is pleased to revoke the order issued on 1st March wherein Rajeev Kumar IPS , ADG and IGP , CID was directed to hold additional charges of Directorate of Economic Offences and STF,” read the notification. Kumar, who completed his tenure as the city police commissioner last month, is now serving as the state CID chief.

Sources said that after the government issued an order giving Kumar charge of STF and Directorate of Economic Offences (DEO), BJP leader Mukul Roy highlighted the issue before Election Commission.

BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said, “Though a late realisation, we are happy that the state government has finally realised its mistake. Not just Rajeev Kumar, but any police officer or bureaucrat with records of political favouritism should be kept away from election duty.”