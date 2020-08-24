Order ‘girdwari’ to assess damage to cotton crop: Sukhbir Singh Badal to CM

Sukhbir Singh Badal also called for quick restoration of essential services in Abohar city. (File)

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday asked Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to order a ‘girdwari’ (special revenue assessment) to assess the damage caused to kharif crops in around a dozen villages in Abohar. He also called for hiking the crop compensation rates in Punjab by raising the state quotient as was done by the erstwhile SAD-BJP government.

In a statement, the SAD president said flood waters had inundated standing cotton and other crops in around a dozen villages in Abohar, causing widespread damage to crops besides entering several colonies in the city. He said the people were suffering due to the failure of the Congress government to get all drains cleaned before the monsoon season. Farmers had staged a dharna on the Abohar-Seetogunno-Dabwali road on Saturday to draw attention to the problem of overflowing Abulkhurana drain.

Sukhbir said the government should release compensation for houses damaged in villages and in Abohar city. He also called for quick restoration of essential services in Abohar city. He said as per reports, there was a severe shortage of fodder for milch animals in affected villages. The government should take steps to supply the same, he added.

The SAD president said there were reports that the cotton crop had been partially damaged at many places. He said separate compensation should be given for the same besides releasing compensation for damage caused by excess rain during the last rabi season. He also demanded that the government hike crop compensation rates in Punjab by increasing the state quotient as was done by former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal.

