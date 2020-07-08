Order for makeshift hospital at Bihar CM residence withdrawn

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File) Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File)

The administration of Patna Medical College and Hospital late on Tuesday night withdrew an order to set up a makeshift hospital on the premises of Bihar Chief Minister’s residence.

Earlier, an order issued by the superintendent of Patna Medical Medical College and Hospital said, “Following a verbal instruction on phone given by additional secretary, health department of Bihar government, it has been decided to open a hospital with ventilator facility at CM House as a Covid preventive measures.”

The order had mentioned that the makeshift facility would have six doctors and three nurses who would work in shifts. The order had come after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s niece and a security staff tested positive for Covid-19.

After the order was issued, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav had questioned the “special privilege”. “The CM can get tested for Covid in two hours. After his niece tests positive for Covid-19, a hospital with ventilator is set up at home and an Army of six doctors, two nurses and healthcare workers is deployed. Why such facilities are not being extended to common men even after four months,” Tejashwi had tweeted.

